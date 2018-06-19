WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
Published 6:03 am, Tuesday, June 19, 2018
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, June 18, 2018
_____
950 FPUS56 KPQR 191000
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
300 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday
Night, and Thursday.
WAZ021-200015-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
300 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Patchy morning
fog. Highs 65 to 75. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Occasional drizzle after
midnight. Lows 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Occasional drizzle in the morning. Highs 60 to
65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 55.
.FRIDAY...Morning clouds, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 55.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows 50 to 55.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
around 65.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.
$$
WAZ020-200015-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
300 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Areas of morning low clouds, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs
75 to 80. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then cloudy with occasional drizzle after midnight.
Lows around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Occasional drizzle in the morning. Highs
60 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 65
to 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.
$$
WAZ040-200015-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
300 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Valley highs 80 to 85. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 60. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Valley highs 80 to 85. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and evening
thunderstorms. Valley lows 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Valley highs around 70. Southwest wind 5
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Valley lows around 55.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Valley highs 60 to
65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Valley lows 50 to 55.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny. Valley highs 70 to 75.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 70 to 75.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 65 to 70.
$$
WAZ019-200015-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
300 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. Light
wind. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Snow level above
8000 feet. Light wind. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. Light wind. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an
inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Snow level above 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Snow level above 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers. Snow level above 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Snow level above 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.
$$
_____
