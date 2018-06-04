WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, June 4, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Mon Jun 4 2018

WAZ026-042300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,

cooler. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest wind

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

72 to 77. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57.

Highs 76 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

50 to 55.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs 71 to 76. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 67 to

72.

WAZ027-042300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 72 to

77. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

74 to 79. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

Highs 83 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 74 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 50 to

55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

WAZ028-042300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as warm.

Highs 74 to 79. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest wind around

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Southwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 90. Lows

55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 53 to 58. Highs 78 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

WAZ029-042300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs 69 to 74. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 86. Lows

55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 50 to 55. Highs 66 to 71.

WAZ030-042300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs 55 to 62. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. West wind 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest around 5 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. West wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 66 to 72. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 73. Lows 47 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 61 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. A slight chance of showers.

Highs 51 to 58.

WAZ520-042300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs 58 to 65. West wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

63 to 69. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

44 to 50. Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 69 to

75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 59 to 66.

WAZ521-042300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs 64 to 69. West wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. West wind 15 to 20 mph

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

47 to 52.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs 68 to 73. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

