WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
Updated 5:53 pm, Sunday, May 27, 2018
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 27, 2018
_____
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
247 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018
Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Memorial Day, Monday Night,
Tuesday, Tuesday Night, and Wednesday.
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
247 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows
around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
55 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows 45 to 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
247 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows
around 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows 40 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
50 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows 40 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 45.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 45.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
55 to 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 45.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
60 to 65.
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
247 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Valley lows
45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 60 to 65. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 40 to 45. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Valley lows 40 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Valley highs 55 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Valley lows 40 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Valley lows around 45.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley
highs 55 to 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows 45 to
50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Valley
highs 60 to 65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows 45 to
50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Valley highs 60 to 65.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
247 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.
Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet,
lowering to 12000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet,
lowering to 7000 feet in the afternoon. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level 5500 feet, decreasing to 4000 feet after
midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Snow level 4000 feet, increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Free air freezing level 9000 feet, lowering to 7500 feet after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet. Free air freezing level
7500 feet in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.
Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 6000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 6000 feet.
