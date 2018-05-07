WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, May 7, 2018

628 FPUS56 KPQR 072148

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

248 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday Night,

Wednesday, Wednesday Night, and Thursday.

WAZ021-081145-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

248 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

Light wind, becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Near beaches and headlands, south wind 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight, gusts to 30 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs around 55. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

60 to 65.

$$

=

WAZ020-081145-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

248 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs around 55. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70.

$$

=

WAZ040-081145-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

248 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Valley lows

around 50. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Valley highs 70 to 75. Light wind, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Valley lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around

a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Valley highs 55 to 60. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Valley lows around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Valley highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows around

45. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Valley highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs around 75.

$$

=

WAZ019-081145-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

248 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then mostly clear. Free air

freezing level 11000 feet, rising to 12000 feet after midnight.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level above

8000 feet. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Snow level 5500 feet. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Snow level 6000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

5000 feet, decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow

level 4000 feet in the morning. Free air freezing level 8000 feet in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet,

rising to 10000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet, rising

to 12000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet,

rising to 13000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet, rising

to 14000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet,

lowering to 13000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet, lowering

to 12000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

=

=

