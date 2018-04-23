WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
Published 6:04 am, Monday, April 23, 2018
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 22, 2018
_____
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
259 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday
Night, and Wednesday.
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
259 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Near beaches
and headlands, gusts to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 45. East wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. East wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 55.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows 45 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 55.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 45.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs 50 to
55.
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
259 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. East wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
50 to 55.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows 40 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
50 to 55.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
40 to 45.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs 50 to
55.
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
259 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Valley highs 65 to 70. East wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 45. East wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 70 to 75. East wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 50. East wind 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 75 to 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 70 to 75.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Valley lows 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Valley
highs 55 to 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Valley lows around 45.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Valley highs 50 to 55.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley
lows 40 to 45.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley
highs 50 to 55.
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
259 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 8000 feet, rising to
10000 feet in the afternoon. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 11000 feet. East wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet, rising to
12000 feet in the afternoon. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet, lowering
to 11000 feet after midnight. East wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. East wind
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Snow level above 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow
level above 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Snow level 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 6500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Snow level 5000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 4500 feet.
