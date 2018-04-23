WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 22, 2018

_____

295 FPUS56 KPQR 230959

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

259 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

WAZ021-232315-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

259 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Near beaches

and headlands, gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 45. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 45.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs 50 to

55.

$$

=

WAZ020-232315-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

259 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs 50 to

55.

$$

=

WAZ040-232315-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

259 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Valley highs 65 to 70. East wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 45. East wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 70 to 75. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 50. East wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 75 to 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Valley highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley

lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 50 to 55.

$$

=

WAZ019-232315-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

259 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 8000 feet, rising to

10000 feet in the afternoon. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 11000 feet. East wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet, rising to

12000 feet in the afternoon. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet, lowering

to 11000 feet after midnight. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level above 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 4500 feet.

$$

=

=

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Washington, Zone Forecast