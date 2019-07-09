WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, July 8, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
358 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 79 to 84. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows 57 to
62. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
78 to 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows 54 to 59. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
55 to 61. Highs 83 to 89.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
358 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 59 to 64. West wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs 84 to 89. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
86 to 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 64.
Highs 86 to 93.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs
85 to 90.
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
358 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 86 to 91. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 87 to 92. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to
66. Highs 89 to 96.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
358 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs 85 to 90. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Northeast wind around
5 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 65. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to
66. Highs 87 to 94.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
358 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 69 to 74. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59. East wind around 5 mph
shifting to the south overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 75. Southwest wind
around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 52 to 59.
West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest overnight. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 68 to 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 78.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to
60. Highs 70 to 79.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 75.
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
358 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers overnight. Lows 49 to 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
69 to 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows 49 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 78.
West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to
56. Highs 76 to 81.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 81. Lows
49 to 55.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54. Highs
72 to 77.
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
358 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 75 to 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows 56 to
61. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs 75 to 82. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. West wind 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
79 to 84. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.
Highs 78 to 86.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs
77 to 82.
