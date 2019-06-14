WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WAZ026-142300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Highs

83 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs

76 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.

Highs 72 to 79.

WAZ027-142300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 82 to 87. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Southwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Highs

89 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Highs

83 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58.

Highs 77 to 85.

WAZ028-142300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 84 to 89. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 54 to 59. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Highs

86 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

58. Highs 82 to 87.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

WAZ029-142300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 77 to 82. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 53 to 58. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. West wind around

5 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Highs

82 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

Highs 76 to 83.

WAZ030-142300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 63 to 70. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 53. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 74. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 77. Southwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Highs

65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52.

Highs 59 to 67.

WAZ520-142300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 68 to 73. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 55. Highs

75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

Highs 65 to 71.

WAZ521-142300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 72 to 78. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Highs

81 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs

75 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 77. Lows

46 to 51.

