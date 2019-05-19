WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WAZ026-192300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the city of Ellensburg

358 AM PDT Sun May 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs

68 to 73. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.

Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76. Lows

49 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

71 to 76.

WAZ027-192300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the city of Yakima

358 AM PDT Sun May 19 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated

showers in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 73. North wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 72.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

47 to 52. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 73.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 49 to 54. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

74 to 79.

WAZ028-192300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Kennewick, Richland, and Pasco

358 AM PDT Sun May 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs 71 to 76.

North wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 47 to 52. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 74.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

49 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

77 to 82.

WAZ029-192300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Walla Walla and College Place

358 AM PDT Sun May 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 73. Southeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers

in the evening. Lows 44 to 49. North wind 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the east around 5 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows 46 to 51. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 67 to 75. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 72 to 77. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

72 to 77.

WAZ030-192300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

358 AM PDT Sun May 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then

numerous showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the evening. Showers likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers overnight. Lows 38 to 44. North wind 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 59. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows 36 to 43. West wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 37 to

45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 36 to 44. Highs 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

39 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

40 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 58 to 65.

WAZ520-192300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Cle Elum, Roslyn, and South Cle Elum

358 AM PDT Sun May 19 2019

.TODAY...Widespread showers in the morning, then numerous showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

57 to 66. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the evening. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers overnight. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to

60. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 38 to 43. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 58 to 64. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 63 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

67 to 72.

WAZ521-192300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the city of Goldendale

358 AM PDT Sun May 19 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread showers in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 65. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 65. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

42 to 47. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 61 to 66. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers. Lows 44 to 51. Highs 64 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

69 to 74.

