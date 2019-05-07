WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, May 6, 2019

_____

860 FPUS56 KPDT 071058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Tue May 7 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-072300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Tue May 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

81 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs 83 to

88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 88. Lows 52 to

57.

$$

WAZ027-072300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Tue May 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

83 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 61.

Highs 86 to 91.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

$$

WAZ028-072300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Tue May 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 62.

Highs 87 to 92.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

$$

WAZ029-072300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Tue May 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. South wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows 55 to

60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

$$

WAZ030-072300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Tue May 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 68. West wind around

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows 39 to 45. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 66. West wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 40 to 45. North wind 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54. Highs

69 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 54. Highs

66 to 72.

$$

WAZ520-072300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Tue May 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. North wind around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows 47 to

52.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 82. Lows 45 to

50.

$$

WAZ521-072300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Tue May 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows 52 to

57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

77 to 82.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather