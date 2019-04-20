WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, April 19, 2019

608 FPUS56 KPDT 200704

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1204 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019

WAZ026-201115-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

1204 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 43 to 48. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 73. Lows

44 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

WAZ027-201115-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

1204 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 47 to 52. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 71. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 78. Lows

47 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

Highs 64 to 72.

WAZ028-201115-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

1204 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 51 to 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 72.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

Highs 72 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

Highs 65 to 74.

WAZ029-201115-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

1204 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 49 to 54. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs 59 to 64. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 41 to 46. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Southwest wind

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to

56. Highs 71 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 61 to

66.

WAZ030-201115-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

1204 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows 40 to 45. West wind around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 48 to 53. West wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 33 to

39. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 58. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Lows

39 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 41 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 56 to 61. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 54 to 59. Lows 34 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 49 to 54.

WAZ520-201115-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

1204 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 39 to 44. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers. Lows 41 to 47. Highs 60 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

33 to 40. Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 54 to

59.

WAZ521-201115-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

1204 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 60 to 65. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 73. Lows

45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

38 to 46. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

