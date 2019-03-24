WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 23, 2019

_____

398 FPUS56 KPDT 241059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-242300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Southwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 53. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 32 to 37. East wind

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 48 to 53. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to

55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

29 to 34.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. Lows

28 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

$$

WAZ027-242300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 34 to 39. Southeast wind

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 54. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 35 to 40. North wind

around 5 mph shifting to the west overnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 52 to 57. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows 34 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

33 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Highs

56 to 61.

$$

WAZ028-242300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 34 to 39. Southeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 38 to 43. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows 36 to 41. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

58 to 63.

$$

WAZ029-242300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 54. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 39 to 44. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 56.

Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 36 to

41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

$$

WAZ030-242300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Snow level 4400 feet. Highs 42 to 47. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 37. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Snow

level 5400 feet overnight. Lows 32 to 38. South wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 4300 feet decreasing to 3700 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 47. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 30 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely and a chance of showers. Highs

44 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight

chance of snow. Lows 29 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of

snow. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53.

$$

WAZ520-242300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 48 to 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. Southwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to

50. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 30 to 35. East wind

around 5 mph shifting to the north overnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 44 to 49. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of snow showers. Lows 27 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

27 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to

56.

$$

WAZ521-242300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 56.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Southwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to

52. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 32 to 37. North wind

around 5 mph shifting to the west overnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 2900 feet. Highs 46 to 52. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance

of snow. Highs 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows 32 to 37. Highs 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

31 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

$$

_____

