WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 21, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 35 to 40.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 51 to

56. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 47 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 29 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to

55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 29 to

34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 30 to 35. Highs 51 to 56.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 37 to 42. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows 32 to 37. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 54 to

59. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 48 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 32 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to

57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 33 to

38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 33 to 38. Highs 53 to 58.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 39 to 44. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 37 to 42.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 56 to 61. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 52 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to

60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 36 to

41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 36 to 41. Highs 56 to 61.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

51 to 56. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 37 to 42. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the

south overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 51 to 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 36 to

41.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs 52 to 57. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 51 to 56.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Snow

level 5200 feet overnight. Lows 32 to 37. West wind 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 4100 feet increasing to 4600 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely and a chance

of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers

overnight. Snow level 4600 feet decreasing to 4100 feet

overnight. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west overnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then snow

showers likely and a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 3700 feet increasing to 4400 feet in the afternoon. Highs

43 to 48. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 48 to

53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

28 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 46 to

51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 30 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely. Highs

45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

43 to 48.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 33 to 38. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 48 to 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows 28 to 33. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. West wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 43 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow. Lows 27 to 32. Highs 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs 46 to 51. Lows 27 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

snow showers. Highs 47 to 52.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 35 to 40. West

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows 30 to 36. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 41 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to

55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 46 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 31 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 48 to 56.

