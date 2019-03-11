WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 10, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
358 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 34 to 39. Wind light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening, then
snow likely overnight. Not as cold. Snow accumulation around
1 inch. Snow level 1200 feet. Lows 26 to 31. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Windy. Snow level 1800 feet. Highs 41 to 46. West wind 5 to
10 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 23 to 28. Northwest
wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 26.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 24 to
29.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs 41 to 46.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. Highs
43 to 48.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52.
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
358 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 36 to 41. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then rain, snow likely and a slight chance of light
freezing rain overnight. Not as cold. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Snow level 1600 feet in the evening. Ice accumulation of
up to one tenth of an inch. Lows 28 to 33. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Breezy. Snow level 1800 feet. Highs 45 to 50. South wind around
5 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. West wind 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. Highs
43 to 48.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52.
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
358 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs
35 to 40. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and a slight chance of light
freezing rain overnight. Ice accumulation of one tenth of an
inch. Lows 26 to 31. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs 44 to 49. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing
to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29. West wind 15 to 20 mph becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
43 to 49. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 21 to
26.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 24 to
29.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs 40 to 45.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. Highs
42 to 47.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52.
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
358 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 37 to 42.
Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely and a slight chance of
light freezing rain overnight. Snow level 2300 feet. Ice
accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Lows 28 to 33. South
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the
afternoon. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level
2400 feet decreasing to 1900 feet in the afternoon. Highs 39 to
44. South wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Snow level 2100 feet decreasing to 1000 feet
overnight. Lows 26 to 31. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 27.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 45. Lows
26 to 31.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to
34. Highs 42 to 47.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52.
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
358 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 37 to
42. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
50 percent chance of snow overnight. Not as cold. Lows 25 to 30.
South wind 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow, breezy. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches.
Highs 33 to 38. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Breezy. Lows 22 to 27. West wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs 33 to 38. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to
32. Highs 42 to 47.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48.
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
358 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. East wind around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then snow
and rain overnight. Not as cold. Snow accumulation up to
2 inches. Snow level 2600 feet decreasing to 2200 feet overnight.
Lows 27 to 32. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the morning,
then a chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 1800 feet. Highs 37 to 42.
West wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers overnight.
Snow level 1900 feet in the evening. Lows 24 to 29. West wind
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. Highs
43 to 48.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52.
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
358 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then
rain, snow likely and a slight chance of light freezing rain
overnight. Not as cold. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow
level 2600 feet. Lows 29 to 34. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Windy. Snow level 2200 feet. Highs 41 to 46. West wind 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 25 to 30. West wind
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 49. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 29.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.
Lows 25 to 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. Highs
42 to 47.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52.
