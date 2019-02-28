WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 27, 2019
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
1022 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
1022 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow. Lows 16 to 21. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs 33 to 38. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 17. West wind around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 38. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 17. Southeast wind
around 5 mph shifting to the north overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 29 to 34.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 17. Highs
27 to 32.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 8 to 13.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 28 to 33. Lows
9 to 14.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 29 to 34.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows
15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 34 to 39.
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
1022 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows
16 to 21. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs 33 to 38. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 19. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the west overnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 32 to 37. Northwest wind around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. East wind around
5 mph shifting to the north overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 28 to 33.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 19. Highs
25 to 30.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 8 to 13.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 24 to 29. Lows
10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 27 to 32.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows
16 to 21.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs
31 to 36.
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
1022 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.
Lows 18 to 23. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs 33 to 38. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 30 to 35. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 19. North wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 24 to 32. Lows
13 to 18.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 14.
Highs 22 to 27.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 26 to 31.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 29 to 34.
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
1022 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. New snow accumulation around 2 inches.
Lows 21 to 26. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 36.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 31 to 36. South wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 14 to 19. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to
the southeast overnight.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 24 to 32. Lows
13 to 18.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 14.
Highs 22 to 27.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 26 to 32.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows 16 to 21.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 29 to 35.
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
1022 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. New snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches.
Lows 17 to 22. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning,
then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Colder. Snow accumulation
around 1 inch. Highs 24 to 29. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 18. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
26 to 31. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 11 to 16. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 26 to 31.
Lows 11 to 16.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 20 to 26.
Lows 5 to 11.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 26 to 32.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 16 to 21.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 28 to 33.
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
1022 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow. Lows 16 to 21. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs
31 to 36. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows 13 to 18. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
overnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
32 to 37. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 17. Southwest wind
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 27 to 34. Lows
13 to 18.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 13. Highs
26 to 31.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs
28 to 33.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 31 to 36.
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
1022 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
snow. Lows 14 to 19. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs 30 to 35. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 21. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 32 to 37. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. South wind around
5 mph shifting to the north overnight.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 24 to 32. Lows
13 to 18.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 12. Highs
24 to 29.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 8 to 13. Highs
25 to 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 14 to 19.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 30 to 35.
_____
