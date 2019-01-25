WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, January 25, 2019

_____

846 FPUS56 KPDT 252256

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

255 PM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-261200-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

255 PM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

25 to 30. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning,

then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 44. North wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening,

then areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows 25 to 30. Wind light

and variable becoming northwest around 5 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning,

then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 46. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 28.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41. Lows

25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 44. Lows

28 to 33.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 30 to 35. Highs 40 to 45.

$$

WAZ027-261200-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

255 PM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

26 to 31. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning,

then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening,

then areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows 26 to 31. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning,

then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 47. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 26 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

27 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 32 to 37. Highs 43 to 48.

$$

WAZ028-261200-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

255 PM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then patchy

freezing fog overnight. Lows 26 to 31. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning,

then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 46. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening,

then areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows 26 to 31. Northwest

wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning,

then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. South wind

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 26 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

28 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs

39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

Highs 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 32 to 37. Highs 44 to 49.

$$

WAZ029-261200-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

255 PM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then patchy

freezing fog overnight. Lows 27 to 32. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning,

then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 47. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening,

then areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows 27 to 32. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning,

then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 39 to 44. Lows

27 to 32.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. Lows

28 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain and snow. Highs 39 to 46. Lows 31 to 36.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

32 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 44 to 49.

$$

WAZ030-261200-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

255 PM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 27. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 47. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 22. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 31 to 36. Lows

21 to 26.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

23 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 26 to

31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 37 to

42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows

27 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to

43.

$$

WAZ520-261200-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

255 PM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

26 to 31. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 48. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening.

Areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows 26 to 31. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 49. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 27. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27. Highs

36 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of rain and snow. Highs 39 to 44. Lows 29 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 39 to

44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 31 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 39 to 44.

$$

WAZ521-261200-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

255 PM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

27 to 32. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 49. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening.

Areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows 27 to 32. Southeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 51. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph overnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 38 to 43. Lows

25 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

29 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows 31 to 36. Highs 41 to 46.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather