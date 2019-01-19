WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 19, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

255 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

255 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog.

Lows 30 to 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 1500 feet increasing to 1900 feet in the afternoon. Highs

37 to 42. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 26 to 31. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 33 to

38.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

Highs 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. Lows

28 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

255 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain overnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows

31 to 36. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 25 to 30. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 34 to

39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 47. Lows

29 to 34.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

255 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain overnight. Lows 36 to 41. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 41 to 46. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 29 to 34. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to

45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 34 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 31 to

36. Highs 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

Highs 39 to 45.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

255 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain overnight. Lows 37 to 42. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast overnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 39 to 44. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow level

2000 feet overnight. Lows 29 to 34. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain and snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Snow level 1600 feet. Highs 38 to 43. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36.

Highs 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. Highs

40 to 45.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

255 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow likely overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Snow level 4800 feet decreasing to 4000 feet overnight. Lows

30 to 35. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and a chance of snow in the morning, then snow and

rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Snow

level 3300 feet. Highs 33 to 38. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow overnight. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows

22 to 28. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 29 to 34. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 26. West wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 31 to 37.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow showers likely. Lows 27 to

33.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain and snow showers likely. Highs 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 30. Highs

37 to 42.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

255 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely and a chance of snow overnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows 29 to 34. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and a chance of snow. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Snow level 2200 feet. Highs 35 to 40. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow

level 2500 feet decreasing to 1800 feet overnight. Lows 24 to 29.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of snow overnight. Lows 24 to 29. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. Lows

27 to 33.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

255 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 32 to

37. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 2400 feet

in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 42. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow

level 2600 feet decreasing to 1900 feet overnight. Lows 26 to 31.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Not as cool. A slight chance

of showers. Highs 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 34.

Highs 39 to 46.

