WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 12, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
358 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the morning,
then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 39. Northeast wind
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog
and freezing fog overnight. Lows 26 to 31. North wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the morning,
then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 38. East wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night.
Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 25 to 30. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.
Patchy fog through the day. Highs 35 to 40. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows
24 to 29.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. A slight chance
of snow. Highs 36 to 41.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 27 to
32.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 36 to 41.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows
27 to 32.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and
snow. Highs 38 to 43. Lows 29 to 34.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 37 to 42.
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
358 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the morning,
then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 41. North wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog
and freezing fog overnight. Lows 27 to 32. North wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the morning,
then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 39. Northeast wind
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night.
Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 26 to 31. North wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.
Patchy fog through the day. Highs 35 to 40. North wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows
25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. A slight chance
of rain and snow. Highs 37 to 42.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows
29 to 34.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 38 to 43.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 29 to 34.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs
41 to 46. Lows 30 to 35.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45.
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
358 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the morning,
then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40. North wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog
and freezing fog overnight. Lows 28 to 33. North wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the morning,
then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 38. North wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of
fog and freezing fog overnight. Lows 27 to 32. North wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the
morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40. North
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows
27 to 32.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. A slight chance
of rain and snow. Highs 38 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
31 to 36.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 39 to 44.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 29 to 34.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Highs 43 to 48. Lows 32 to 37.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47.
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
358 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the
morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 39. Wind
light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas
of fog and freezing fog overnight. Lows 27 to 32. East wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the
morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 39. East
wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night.
Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 27 to 32. East wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.
Patchy fog through the day. Highs 35 to 40. East wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows
28 to 33.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. A slight chance
of rain. Highs 41 to 46.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
33 to 38.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 41 to 46. Lows
32 to 37.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 43 to 48.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 33 to 38.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 44 to 49.
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
358 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 42. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 41. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 29. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 35 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 27 to
33.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Highs 34 to 40.
Lows 26 to 32.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 33 to 39.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows
26 to 33.
.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 34 to 40.
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
358 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the
morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 39. East wind
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog
and freezing fog overnight. Lows 23 to 28. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the
morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 37. East wind
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night.
Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 21 to 26. East wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.
Patchy fog through the day. Highs 34 to 39. East wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. A
slight chance of snow. Lows 22 to 27.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. A chance of
snow. Highs 34 to 39.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 26 to
31.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain. Highs 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows 27 to 32.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 37 to 42.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and a chance of snow. Lows 29 to 34.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 37 to 42.
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
358 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the
morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40.
Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas
of fog and freezing fog overnight. Lows 26 to 31. Northeast wind
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the
morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 37. East
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night.
Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 24 to 29. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.
Patchy fog through the day. Highs 33 to 38. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows
25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. A chance of
snow. Highs 35 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows
29 to 34.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain. Highs 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
rain. Lows 27 to 35. Highs 39 to 44.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 39 to 44.
