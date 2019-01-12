WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, January 11, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019
WAZ026-130000-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
358 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the
morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40.
Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the
evening, then areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows 28 to 33.
North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the
morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40.
Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy
freezing fog through the night. Lows 27 to 32. Northeast wind
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog through the day.
Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40. Wind light and
variable.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog
and freezing fog. Lows 23 to 29. Highs 35 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 36 to
41.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 28 to
33.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 37 to 42.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows
30 to 35.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 39 to
44.
WAZ027-130000-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
358 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the
morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 43. North
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the
evening, then areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows 29 to 34.
Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the
morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 42.
Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy
freezing fog through the night. Lows 28 to 33. North wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog through the day.
Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 41. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog
and freezing fog. Lows 24 to 31. Highs 37 to 42.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs 37 to 42.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows
30 to 35.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 38 to 43.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 32 to 37.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47.
WAZ028-130000-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
358 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the
morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 41. North
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the
evening, then areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows 29 to 34.
North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the
morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 41. North
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the
evening, then areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows 28 to 33.
North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning,
then patchy fog and freezing fog in the afternoon. Highs 36 to
41. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog
and freezing fog. Lows 25 to 32. Highs 38 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 38 to
43.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 32 to
37.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 32 to 37.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50.
WAZ029-130000-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
358 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the
morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 41.
Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the
evening, then areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows 28 to 33.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the
morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40.
Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy
freezing fog through the night. Lows 28 to 33. Wind light and
variable becoming southeast around 5 mph overnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog through the day.
Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog
and freezing fog. Lows 25 to 33. Highs 39 to 44.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 41 to
46.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 32 to
37.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 43 to 48.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 34 to 39.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50.
WAZ030-130000-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
358 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 36 to 41. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 42. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 35 to
40. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 39. Lows
24 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 33 to 39.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows
25 to 31.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 34 to 39.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows
27 to 35.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 35 to 40.
WAZ520-130000-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
358 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.
Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 41. East wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the
evening. Areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows 26 to 31. East
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.
Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40. East wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy
freezing fog through the night. Lows 24 to 29. East wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog through the day.
Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 39. East wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and
freezing fog. Lows 21 to 26. Highs 34 to 39.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. A
slight chance of snow. Lows 22 to 27.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 34 to 39.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows
27 to 32.
.THURSDAY...Rain with snow likely. Highs 36 to 41.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 30 to 35.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to 43.
WAZ521-130000-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
358 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog and fog in the
morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 42. Northeast
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the
evening. Areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows 27 to 32.
Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog and fog in the
morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 41. Northeast
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy
freezing fog through the night. Lows 26 to 31. Northeast wind
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog through the day.
Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 39. East wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and
freezing fog. Lows 24 to 29. Highs 35 to 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. A
slight chance of snow. Lows 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 35 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows
30 to 35.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 36 to 41.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 30 to 35.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to
45.
