WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, January 11, 2019

630 FPUS56 KPDT 121158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019

WAZ026-130000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the

morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

evening, then areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows 28 to 33.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the

morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy

freezing fog through the night. Lows 27 to 32. Northeast wind

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog through the day.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40. Wind light and

variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog

and freezing fog. Lows 23 to 29. Highs 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 36 to

41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 28 to

33.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 39 to

44.

WAZ027-130000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the

morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 43. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

evening, then areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows 29 to 34.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the

morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 42.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy

freezing fog through the night. Lows 28 to 33. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog through the day.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 41. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog

and freezing fog. Lows 24 to 31. Highs 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47.

WAZ028-130000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the

morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 41. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

evening, then areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows 29 to 34.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the

morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 41. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

evening, then areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows 28 to 33.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning,

then patchy fog and freezing fog in the afternoon. Highs 36 to

41. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog

and freezing fog. Lows 25 to 32. Highs 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 38 to

43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 32 to

37.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50.

WAZ029-130000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the

morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 41.

Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

evening, then areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows 28 to 33.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the

morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40.

Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy

freezing fog through the night. Lows 28 to 33. Wind light and

variable becoming southeast around 5 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog through the day.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog

and freezing fog. Lows 25 to 33. Highs 39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 41 to

46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 32 to

37.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50.

WAZ030-130000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 36 to 41. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 42. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 35 to

40. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 39. Lows

24 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 33 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows

25 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 34 to 39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows

27 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 35 to 40.

WAZ520-130000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 41. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

evening. Areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows 26 to 31. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy

freezing fog through the night. Lows 24 to 29. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog through the day.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 39. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and

freezing fog. Lows 21 to 26. Highs 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. A

slight chance of snow. Lows 22 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows

27 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Rain with snow likely. Highs 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to 43.

WAZ521-130000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog and fog in the

morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 42. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

evening. Areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows 27 to 32.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog and fog in the

morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 41. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy

freezing fog through the night. Lows 26 to 31. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog through the day.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 39. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and

freezing fog. Lows 24 to 29. Highs 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. A

slight chance of snow. Lows 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows

30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to

45.

