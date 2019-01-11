WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 10, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

854 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

854 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in

the mid-evening, then areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows 29 to

34. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the

morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 41.

Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

evening, then areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows 27 to 32.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the

morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in

the evening, then areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows 26 to 31.

East wind around 5 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog. Highs

35 to 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and

freezing fog. Lows 23 to 29. Highs 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

26 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows

28 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 39 to

44.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

854 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in

the mid-evening, then areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows 30 to

35. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the

morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 41. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

evening, then areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows 29 to 34.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the

morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in

the evening, then areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows 27 to 32.

East wind around 5 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog and patchy fog.

Highs 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and

freezing fog. Lows 24 to 29. Highs 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

26 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

28 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to

45.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

854 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in

the mid-evening, then areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows 30 to

35. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the

morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 39. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

evening, then areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows 29 to 34.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the

morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 39. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in

the evening, then areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows 27 to 32.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and

freezing fog. Highs 33 to 42. Lows 25 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog. Highs

39 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 30 to

35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 42 to

47.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

854 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in

the mid-evening, then areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows 30 to

35. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the

morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 44.

Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

evening, then areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows 28 to 33.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the

morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 42.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in

the evening, then areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows 27 to 32.

West wind around 5 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog. Highs

36 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and

freezing fog. Lows 25 to 31. Highs 38 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain

and snow. Lows 31 to 36. Highs 43 to 48.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

854 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 31. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 36 to 42. South wind 20 to

25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 31. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 36 to 41. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 27. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 41. Lows

19 to 27.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 28. Highs

34 to 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

23 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 26 to

32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 34 to

40.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

854 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in

the mid-evening. Areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows 29 to 34.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 41. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

evening. Areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows 26 to 31. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 41. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in

the evening. Areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows 25 to 30. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog and patchy fog.

Highs 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog

and freezing fog. Lows 22 to 27. Highs 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. A slight

chance of snow showers. Highs 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 24 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow. Highs 35 to 42. Lows 27 to 32.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

854 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in

the mid-evening. Areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows 30 to 35.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog and fog in the

morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 41. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

evening. Areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows 28 to 33.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog and fog in the

morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 42. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in

the evening. Areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows 26 to 31.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog and patchy fog.

Highs 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and

freezing fog. Lows 24 to 29. Highs 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

26 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs

36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain

and snow. Lows 27 to 32. Highs 38 to 43.

