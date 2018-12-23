WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 22, 2018

_____

990 FPUS56 KPDT 231159

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-240000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning,

then isolated rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 35 to

40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows 28 to 33. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 39. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 39. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Lows

23 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow

showers. Highs 33 to 38. Lows 23 to 28.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 36.

$$

WAZ027-240000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain and snow showers in the

morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Snow level

1400 feet in the morning. Highs 38 to 43. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 26 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. Highs

35 to 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

39 to 44.

$$

WAZ028-240000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs 42 to 48.

South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 31 to 36. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 27 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. Highs

33 to 38.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 26 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

38 to 43.

$$

WAZ029-240000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Numerous snow showers and scattered

showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 1900 feet in the

morning. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows 34 to 39. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 1400 feet. Highs 34 to 39. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows 28 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a slight

chance of showers. Highs 34 to 39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

33 to 38.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows

25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 37 to 42.

$$

WAZ030-240000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Widespread snow showers in the morning, then widespread

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 5 inches. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

33 to 39. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 3700 feet. Lows 24 to 31.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 3400 feet. Highs 31 to 37. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 22 to 27. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to

the west overnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 26 to 31. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 19 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 28 to

33.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 23 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 27 to

32.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 18 to 24.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 26 to

31.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow

showers. Lows 18 to 25. Highs 29 to 34.

$$

WAZ520-240000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Widespread rain and snow showers in the morning, then

numerous rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 1800 feet in the morning.

Highs 34 to 39. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 28 to 33. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2700 feet. Highs 33 to 39. East wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 37. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 22 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Highs 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows 24 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 33 to 38.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 21 to 26.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 32 to

37.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 23 to 28. Highs 36 to 41.

$$

WAZ521-240000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in the

morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Snow level

2000 feet in the morning. Highs 38 to 43. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 31 to 36. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 26 to 31.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40.

Lows 24 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

33 to 38.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows 25 to 30. Highs 37 to 42.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather