WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, October 29, 2018

751 FPUS56 KPDT 301058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-302300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

overnight. Lows 37 to 42. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest overnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 55 to

60. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 42 to 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

57 to 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

38 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 36 to 41. Highs 55 to 60.

WAZ027-302300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Not as cool. Lows 41 to 46. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 58 to

63. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 44 to 50. West

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 61 to 66. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to

61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

39 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

WAZ028-302300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 61. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Lows 43 to 48.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 59 to

64. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows 49 to 54. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 62 to 67. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

WAZ029-302300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Lows 41 to 46.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 47 to 52. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs 60 to

65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 58 to 63.

WAZ030-302300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 46. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely overnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 4900 feet. Lows 34 to 40.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs 44 to 49. Southwest wind

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 42 to 47. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 46 to

54. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 42 to

47.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 42 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 44 to 51.

WAZ520-302300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 47 to 53. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain overnight.

Lows 35 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 46. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

41 to 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

52 to 57. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

36 to 41. Highs 50 to 55.

WAZ521-302300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain overnight. Lows 38 to 43. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 44 to 49. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

56 to 61. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to

58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 59.

