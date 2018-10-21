WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 21, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

924 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

Kittitas Valley-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

924 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hazy through

the day. Highs 66 to 71. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy through the night. Patchy fog

overnight. Lows 34 to 39. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the

north overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hazy through

the day. Highs 63 to 68. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy through the night. Patchy fog

overnight. Lows 31 to 37. Wind light and variable becoming north

around 5 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs 63 to 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 57 to

62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 58 to

63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

57 to 62.

$$

Yakima Valley-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

924 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hazy through

the day. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy through the night. Patchy fog

overnight. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hazy through

the day. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy through the night. Patchy fog

overnight. Lows 36 to 41. Wind light and variable becoming

northwest around 5 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs 65 to 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs 60 to 65. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

$$

WAZ028-212315-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

924 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hazy through

the day. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy through the night. Patchy fog

overnight. Lows 35 to 40. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hazy through

the day. Highs 63 to 68. North wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy through the night. Patchy fog

overnight. Lows 36 to 41. Wind light and variable becoming north

around 5 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs 65 to 70. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Lows

42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

$$

WAZ029-212315-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

924 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 64 to 69. South wind around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 36 to 42. Wind light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 65 to 70. Wind light and

variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 36 to 43. Wind light and

variable becoming southeast around 5 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy in the morning. Highs 66 to 71.

Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 61 to

66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 61 to 66. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

62 to 67.

$$

WAZ030-212315-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

924 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Wind light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. East wind around

5 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

Highs 50 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 50 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs 49 to 55. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

50 to 57.

$$

WAZ520-212315-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

924 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69.

Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 33 to 41.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

69. Wind light and variable becoming east around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 30 to

40. East wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 65. Wind light and

variable becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

36 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

53 to 58.

$$

Simcoe Highlands-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

924 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 63 to 68. North wind around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 35 to 43. Northeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 61 to 67. North wind around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 35 to 44. East wind

around 5 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

Wind light and variable becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 56 to 61. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

57 to 62.

$$

