WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 9, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington...UPDATED

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1256 PM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

WAZ026-092315-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

1256 PM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 63. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 35 to 40. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Wind light and

variable becoming north around 5 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. Highs

61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

WAZ027-092315-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

1256 PM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs 60 to

65. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

37 to 42. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 36 to

41. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68.

North wind around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 70. Lows 35 to

42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

WAZ028-092315-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

1256 PM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs 59 to

64. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

37 to 42. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

60 to 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 36 to

41. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

63 to 69.

WAZ029-092315-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

1256 PM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs

56 to 61. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. South wind around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 34 to

39. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 59 to 68. Lows 35 to 42.

WAZ030-092315-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

1256 PM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Numerous rain and snow showers in the afternoon,

then scattered showers and numerous snow showers late in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 41 to 48. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in the

evening, then isolated rain and snow showers overnight. Snow

level 5400 feet decreasing to 5000 feet overnight. Lows 32 to 37.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 5200 feet. Highs 42 to 49. West wind

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 56. Lows

32 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 36.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 48 to 55. Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 59.

WAZ520-092315-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

1256 PM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs

54 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening.

Colder. Lows 33 to 39. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

59 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 38.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 58 to 63. Lows

33 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

WAZ521-092315-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

1256 PM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs

55 to 60. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

56 to 61. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Northeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 57 to 66. Lows 35 to 41.

