WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 7, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

746 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

WAZ026-072315-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

746 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows 41 to

46. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. Wind

light and variable. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

42 to 47. Wind light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

57 to 62. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

$$

WAZ027-072315-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

746 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 44 to 49. South wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65. Wind light and variable becoming northeast around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

43 to 48. East wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 71. Lows

40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

WAZ028-072315-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

746 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

61 to 66. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

44 to 49. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 60 to

65. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

Highs 66 to 72.

$$

WAZ029-072315-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

746 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63.

Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight.

Lows 43 to 48. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 57 to 62. South wind around 5 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers. Lows 36 to 44. Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

Highs 64 to 70.

$$

WAZ030-072315-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

746 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 45 to 53. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest overnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 47 to 53. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 42. Wind light and variable.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 43 to 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Lows 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 31 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59. Lows

37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 60.

$$

WAZ520-072315-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

746 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 38 to 43. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

54 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 37 to

42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

42. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

$$

WAZ521-072315-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

746 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 41 to 46. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

57 to 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 43 to 48. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

57 to 62. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 41 to

46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

45. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

$$

