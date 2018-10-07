WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 7, 2018
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
746 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Northwest wind around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows 41 to
46. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. Wind
light and variable. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
42 to 47. Wind light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
57 to 62. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
38 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69. Lows
37 to 42.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows 44 to 49. South wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
60 to 65. Wind light and variable becoming northeast around 5 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
43 to 48. East wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
60 to 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the northeast
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
41 to 46.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 71. Lows
40 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
61 to 66. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
44 to 49. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 60 to
65. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 60 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.
Highs 66 to 72.
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63.
Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight.
Lows 43 to 48. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 57 to 62. South wind around 5 mph shifting
to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight
chance of showers. Lows 36 to 44. Highs 56 to 61.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.
Highs 64 to 70.
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 45 to 53. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to
the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to
the southwest overnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs 47 to 53. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 42. Wind light and variable.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 43 to 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Lows 34 to 39.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 43 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 31 to 36.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 52.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59. Lows
37 to 42.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 60.
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 38 to 43. West wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
55 to 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
54 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 37 to
42.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
54 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to
42. Highs 61 to 66.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows 41 to 46. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
57 to 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 43 to 48. Southeast wind
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
57 to 62. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 41 to
46.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to
45. Highs 62 to 67.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.
_____
