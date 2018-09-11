WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 11, 2018

_____

095 FPUS56 KPDT 112155

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

255 PM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-121100-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

255 PM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers early in the

evening, then mostly cloudy in the late evening and overnight.

Lows 44 to 49. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 69 to

74. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 67 to 72. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 70 to

75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

69 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

WAZ027-121100-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

255 PM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers early in the

evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and overnight.

Lows 44 to 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 72 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 79. Lows

43 to 48.

WAZ028-121100-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

255 PM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.

Southwest wind around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

43 to 48.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

41 to 49.

WAZ029-121100-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

255 PM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 65 to 70. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.

Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

WAZ030-121100-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

255 PM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 54 to

62. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to

58. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

41 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 52 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 37 to

43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 51 to

59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

39 to 44.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

41 to 46.

WAZ520-121100-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

255 PM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and

isolated showers early in the evening, then isolated showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows 41 to 47. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows 39 to 46. West

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 59 to 65. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 39 to 44. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 61 to

67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 40 to

47.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs 58 to 63. Lows 36 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 61 to

67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 72. Lows

37 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

WAZ521-121100-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

255 PM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers early in the

evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and overnight.

Lows 45 to 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts around 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

39 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49.

Highs 68 to 75.

