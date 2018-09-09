WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 9, 2018

318 FPUS56 KPDT 092155

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

255 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-101100-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

255 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain overnight.

Lows 49 to 54. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 43 to

48. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Lows

43 to 48.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 80. Lows

44 to 49.

WAZ027-101100-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

255 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 74.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 45 to

52.

WAZ028-101100-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

255 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 75 to

80. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts around 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to

76. Lows 46 to 52.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 82. Lows 47 to

53.

WAZ029-101100-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

255 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts around 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. South wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers. Lows 46 to 52. Highs 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 78. Lows

48 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

75 to 80.

WAZ030-101100-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

255 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. West wind 15 to

20 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

overnight. Lows 39 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

53 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers. Lows 40 to 47. Highs 53 to 61.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 64. Lows

42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 70.

WAZ520-101100-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

255 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 45 to 51. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 68. West wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 42 to 47. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers overnight. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers. Highs 63 to 69. Lows 39 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

72 to 77.

WAZ521-101100-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

255 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 45 to 50. West wind

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 44 to

49. West wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers. Highs 63 to 68. Lows 44 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51.

Highs 67 to 77.

