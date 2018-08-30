WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 29, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

610 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

610 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.LABOR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 82.

Lows 46 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

610 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

56. Highs 77 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

610 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.

Highs 78 to 88.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

610 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

Highs 75 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

610 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 69. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49. Southwest wind

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the south overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

51. Highs 63 to 71.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 69. Lows

45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 75.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

610 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs 66 to 73. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 46. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 76. Lows

41 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 77. Lows

43 to 49.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 85. Lows

45 to 51.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

610 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 52 to 58. West wind 20 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 72 to 77. West wind

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. West wind 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

55. Highs 75 to 80.

.LABOR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

49 to 57.

