WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 23, 2018

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.

Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

79 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

55. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

78 to 83.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs

75 to 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57.

Highs 85 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

Highs 84 to 89.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs

76 to 81. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy in the evening. Lows 51 to

56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

52 to 57.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57.

Highs 84 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 74 to 79. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 74 to 79. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy in the evening. Lows 51 to

56. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 76.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 51 to

56.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 74 to 79. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 89. Lows

54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

Highs 80 to 85.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 58 to 68. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 65. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 45 to

52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 59 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 73. Lows

47 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54.

Highs 67 to 74.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs

65 to 70. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 46. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 66 to 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

overnight. Lows 43 to 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 64 to 69. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

45 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

52. Highs 76 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 49 to 54. Highs 72 to 78.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

58. Highs 80 to 87.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

