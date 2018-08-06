WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 5, 2018

635 FPUS56 KPDT 061058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

WAZ026-062300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 61 to 66. Southwest

wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs 101 to 106. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Highs

101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Highs

94 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

$$

WAZ027-062300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 99 to 104. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 63 to 68. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs 102 to 107. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear, hazy. Lows 65 to 71. Highs

104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 66 to 71.

Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Highs

88 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs 87 to

92.

$$

WAZ028-062300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 96 to 101. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 100 to 105. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 64 to 69. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs 104 to 109. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, hazy. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, hazy. Highs 105 to 110.

Lows 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows

64 to 69. Highs 91 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Highs 88 to

93.

$$

WAZ029-062300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs 94 to 99. Wind light and variable

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 62 to 67. West wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 97 to 102. Wind light and

variable becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 65 to 70. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs 102 to 107. East wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, hazy. Lows 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, hazy. Highs 105 to 110.

Lows 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows

64 to 69. Highs 88 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Highs 86 to

91.

$$

WAZ030-062300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 78 to 87. Wind light and

variable becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 80 to 90. Wind light and

variable becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 62 to 68. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs 88 to 97. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, hazy. Lows 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs 89 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, hazy. Lows 63 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 84 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows

55 to 62. Highs 72 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

$$

WAZ520-062300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 89 to 94. Wind light and

variable becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 53 to 61. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 92 to 97. Wind light and

variable becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 57 to 64. West wind

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs 94 to 100. North wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear, hazy. Lows 57 to 65. Highs

95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Hazy.

Lows 57 to 63. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

79 to 84.

$$

WAZ521-062300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 60 to 68. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 94 to 99. North wind around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 64 to 71. East wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs 97 to 102. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear, hazy. Lows 64 to 73. Highs

98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 65 to 70.

Highs 90 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs 82 to

87.

$$

