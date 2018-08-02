WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018

_____

334 FPUS56 KPDT 021058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

WAZ026-022300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Patchy smoke. Lows around 55.

Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs

85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 97. Lows

58 to 64.

$$

WAZ027-022300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 93.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest wind 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs

87 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 101. Lows

61 to 66.

$$

WAZ028-022300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 58 to 63. West wind 15 to

20 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Highs

89 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 103. Lows

62 to 67.

$$

WAZ029-022300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 57 to 62. Southwest wind

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Highs

87 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 98. Lows

62 to 67.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 100. Lows

63 to 68.

$$

WAZ030-022300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 82. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 47 to 53. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 73. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Highs

71 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62. Highs

77 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

$$

WAZ520-022300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 73 to 79. West wind

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

overnight. Lows 48 to 53. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 73. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 58. Highs

84 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

Highs 85 to 92.

$$

WAZ521-022300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs

79 to 85. West wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Patchy smoke. Lows 51 to 56.

West wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. West wind 15 to

20 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Highs

83 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 65.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 96. Lows

58 to 68.

$$

_____

