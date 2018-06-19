WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 19, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

851 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

851 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89. Wind light and variable

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. East wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs 86 to 91. North wind around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

Wind light and variable becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 87.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 83. Lows

52 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs 82 to

87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

851 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89. Wind light and variable

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs 87 to 92. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 91.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 89. Lows

53 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 85 to

90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs

83 to 88.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

851 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 84 to 89. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. East wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 91 to 96. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 65 to 70. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest overnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 88 to 93. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

59 to 64.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 92. Lows

55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

851 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 80 to 85. South wind around

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs 87 to 92. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Lows 63 to 68. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to

the south overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 89. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

54 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

53 to 58.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

851 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs 61 to 71. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 51 to 57.

Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 78. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight.

Lows 55 to 60. Wind light and variable becoming south around

5 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 65 to 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Highs

61 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 77.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

851 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers in the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84. Wind light and variable becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers in the evening. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 86.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 60. North wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 79.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

51. Highs 70 to 76.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

851 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84. Wind light and variable

becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 83 to 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 60 to 65. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 83. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Highs

75 to 81.

