WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 9, 2018

542 FPUS56 KPDT 101059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-102300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 60 to 65.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 38 to

43. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest wind 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 70 to 75. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

WAZ027-102300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 41 to

46. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84.

Lows 49 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

WAZ028-102300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 84.

Lows 51 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

WAZ029-102300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Breezy. Highs 62 to 67. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 43 to 48. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 67 to

72. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 80.

Lows 49 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

WAZ030-102300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers. Snow

level 4600 feet increasing to 5100 feet in the afternoon. Highs

45 to 53. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 5300 feet. Lows 33 to 39. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow

level 5200 feet in the morning. Highs 51 to 59. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. West wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 70. South wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 56 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 65. Lows

42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70.

WAZ520-102300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. West wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 35 to 40. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 61 to

68. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. West wind 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 76. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers. Highs 62 to 69. Lows 42 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 68 to

74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

72 to 78.

WAZ521-102300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs

56 to 61. West wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 38 to 43. West

wind 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

Highs 68 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Lows

50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

