WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, May 28, 2018

596 FPUS56 KPDT 281526

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

826 AM PDT Mon May 28 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-282315-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

826 AM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs 65 to 70.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest

wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 70 to

75.

WAZ027-282315-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

826 AM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs 72 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

Highs 72 to 79.

WAZ028-282315-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

826 AM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 74 to 79. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

Highs 74 to 80.

WAZ029-282315-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

826 AM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

overnight. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 72.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Lows

49 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

WAZ030-282315-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

826 AM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 65. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

overnight. Lows 37 to 42. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Snow level 5100 feet in the morning. Highs 52 to 59. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 56 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 46. Highs 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

40 to 45.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 55 to 62. Lows 40 to 45.

WAZ520-282315-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

826 AM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 74. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 65. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 66. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 62 to 68. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 60 to 69. Lows 41 to 46.

WAZ521-282315-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

826 AM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs 63 to 68. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 38 to 43. West wind 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

Highs 64 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

