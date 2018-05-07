WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

818 PM PDT Sun May 6 2018

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

818 PM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the

mid-evening, then isolated showers overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 79 to

84. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts around 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers overnight. Lows 54 to 59. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. A chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

818 PM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the

mid-evening, then isolated showers overnight. Lows 49 to 54. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to

the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers overnight. Lows 57 to 62. East wind around

5 mph shifting to the west overnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. A chance of showers. Highs

70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

44 to 49.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Lows

46 to 51.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 86. Lows

50 to 55.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

818 PM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the mid-evening, then scattered showers

overnight. Isolated showers early in the morning. Lows 51 to 56.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 80 to

85. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight.

Lows 58 to 63. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

10 to 15 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. A chance of showers.

Highs 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55. Highs

77 to 87.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

818 PM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the mid-evening, then scattered showers

overnight. Lows 52 to 57. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. South wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 56 to 61. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south 10 to 15 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. A chance of showers. Highs

69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

74 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

79 to 84.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

818 PM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the mid-evening, then scattered showers

overnight. Lows 43 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. South wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows 47 to 54. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. A chance of showers. Highs

55 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

Highs 52 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows 33 to 40. Highs 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

37 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

818 PM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the mid-evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows 43 to 48. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 70 to

76. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 46 to 51. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west overnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. A chance of showers. Highs

57 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers. Lows 38 to 44. Highs 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 59 to

65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 49.

Highs 70 to 77.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

818 PM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the mid-evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the mid-evening. Lows 46 to

51. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

overnight. Lows 49 to 55. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 61 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to

48. Highs 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 79. Lows

46 to 51.

_____

