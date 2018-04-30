WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, April 30, 2018

_____

546 FPUS56 KPDT 302155

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

255 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-011100-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

255 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers. Lows 45 to 51. Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

$$

WAZ027-011100-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

255 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to

53. Highs 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 73 to 78. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

WAZ028-011100-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

255 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. South wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to

54. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 76 to

81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

$$

WAZ029-011100-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

255 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 69.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75. South wind around

5 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Southwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

73 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 49 to 54. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 74 to

79.

$$

WAZ030-011100-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

255 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 32 to 38. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 55. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 62. Wind light and variable becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47. West wind around

5 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. Highs

63 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 59 to 66. Lows 40 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 58 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

41 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 59 to 66.

$$

WAZ520-011100-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

255 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. Lows 34 to 39. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 73. Wind light and

variable becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Lows

40 to 46.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers. Highs 65 to 70. Lows 41 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 72.

$$

WAZ521-011100-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

255 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers. Lows 45 to 52. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather