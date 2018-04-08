WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 7, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

954 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

954 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the

evening, then isolated showers overnight. Lows 36 to 41.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs 54 to 59. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest

wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 34 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers. Lows 33 to 40. Highs 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 54 to 59.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

954 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the

evening, then isolated showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 37 to 42.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs 58 to 63. West wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 35 to 40. West wind

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. East wind around

5 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs 55 to 60. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

53 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

34 to 39.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 56 to 61. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 57 to 62.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

954 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Breezy.

Lows 42 to 47. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 57 to

62. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 38 to 43. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 62 to

67. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 61 to

66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 39 to

44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 59 to

64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to

65.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

954 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening, then

numerous showers overnight. Windy. Lows 41 to 46. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 51 to 57. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Breezy. Lows 38 to

43. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. South wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 39 to

44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance

of showers. Lows 35 to 42. Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 53 to 58. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 57 to

62.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

954 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Numerous rain and snow showers in the evening,

then widespread rain and snow showers overnight. Windy. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 5200 feet decreasing to

4500 feet overnight. Lows 31 to 38. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Windy. Snow accumulation of 2 to

5 inches. Snow level 4200 feet increasing to 4600 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight.

Breezy. Snow level 5000 feet in the evening. Lows 29 to 34.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 28 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 32.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs 40 to 46. Lows 29 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 44 to

50.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

954 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Numerous showers in the evening, then

widespread showers overnight. Lows 34 to 39. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers overnight. Breezy. Lows

32 to 37. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 55 to

60. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 34 to

39.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 32 to 37.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs 44 to 49. Lows 31 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

47 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 33 to

38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 48 to 53.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

954 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Windy,

colder. Lows 34 to 39. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs 46 to 51. West wind 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Windy. Lows 32 to 37. West wind 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 57 to 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. East wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 33 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 50 to 55. Lows 34 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56.

