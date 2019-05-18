WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 18, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
300 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL
7 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Small Craft
Advisory for rough bar, which is in effect from 3 PM this
afternoon to 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...
* GENERAL SEAS...Around 7 to 9 feet through Saturday night.
* FIRST EBB...Very strong ebb around 5 AM Saturday. Seas building
to 12 feet with breakers likely.
* SECOND EBB...Around 530 PM Saturday. Seas building to 11 feet
with breakers likely.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
