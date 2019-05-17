WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, May 17, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
247 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WIND...West to southwest 15 to 25 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WIND...West to southwest 15 to 30 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WIND...Southerly 15 to 25 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WIND...Southerly 15 to 25 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WIND...Southerly 15 to 25 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WIND...Southerly 15 to 25 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM
PDT this evening.
* WIND...Southerly 15 to 25 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM
PDT this evening.
* WIND...Southerly 15 to 25 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WIND...West 25 to 35 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WIND...West 25 to 35 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
