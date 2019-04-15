https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/WA-Marine-Warning-and-Forecast-13767514.php
WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 15, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
1233 AM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Portland has cancelled the Small
Craft Advisory for rough bar.
Observations from earlier plus current Buoy 46243 observations do
not support the advisory, therefore it has been cancelled.
