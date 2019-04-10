WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, April 10, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
244 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM
TO 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...
* GENERAL SEAS...Around 6 to 8 ft through Wednesday night.
* FIRST EBB...Around 830 AM Wednesday. Seas temporarily building
to around 10 ft with breakers possible.
* SECOND EBB...Around 915 PM Wednesday. Seas temporarily building
to around 8 ft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
