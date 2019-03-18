WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 19, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
226 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WIND AND WAVES...Easterly wind 15 to 25 knots except 20 to 30
knots in and near the west entrance to the Strait. Wind waves
2 to 4 feet except 3 to 5 feet near the west entrance to the
Strait.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WIND AND WAVES...Easterly wind 15 to 25 knots except 20 to 30
knots in and near the west entrance to the Strait. Wind waves
2 to 4 feet except 3 to 5 feet near the west entrance to the
Strait.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WIND AND WAVES...Easterly wind increasing to 15 to 25 knots
with wind waves 2 to 4 feet.|
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WIND AND WAVES...Easterly wind increasing to 15 to 25 knots
with wind waves 2 to 4 feet.|
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather