WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 13, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
222 AM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM
PDT WEDNESDAY...
* COMBINED SEAS...10 to 13 feet, except building to 15 feet with
breakers around this mornings ebb current.
* BAR CONDITION...Rough, except severe around the morning ebb
current today.
* FIRST EBB...845 AM this morning.
* SECOND EBB...900 PM this evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WIND...Southeast wind 15 to 25 knots shifting to northwest
this morning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WIND...Southerly 15 to 25 knots becoming west to northwest 15 to
30 knots this morning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WIND...Southerly 15 to 25 knots becoming west to northwest 15 to
30 knots this morning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* SEAS...Westerly 13 to 17 feet with a period of 16 to 18 seconds.
Seas gradually subsiding tonight and Wednesday, but seas
remaining above 10 feet through late Wednesday afternoon or
Wednesday evening.
* WIND...Northwest 20 to 25 knots through tonight. Winds
diminishing early Wednesday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots or
seas above 10 feet are expected to produce hazardous conditions
to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating
smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* SEAS...Westerly 13 to 17 feet with a period of 16 to 18 seconds.
Seas gradually subsiding tonight and Wednesday, but seas
remaining above 10 feet through late Wednesday afternoon or
Wednesday evening.
* WIND...Northwest 20 to 25 knots through tonight. Winds
diminishing early Wednesday morning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* SEAS...Westerly 13 to 17 feet with a period of 16 to 18 seconds.
Seas gradually subsiding tonight and Wednesday, but seas
remaining above 10 feet through late Wednesday afternoon or
Wednesday evening.
* WIND...Northwest 20 to 25 knots through tonight. Winds
diminishing early Wednesday morning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* SEAS...Westerly 13 to 17 feet with a period of 16 to 18 seconds.
Seas gradually subsiding tonight and Wednesday, but seas
remaining above 10 feet through late Wednesday afternoon or
Wednesday evening.
* WIND...Northwest 20 to 25 knots through tonight. Winds
diminishing early Wednesday morning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...Westerly 15 to 25 knots, diminishing tonight.
Seas remaining above 10 feet through Wednesday.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* SEAS...Westerly 13 to 17 feet with a period of 16 to 18 seconds.
Seas gradually subsiding tonight and Wednesday, but seas
remaining above 10 feet through late Wednesday afternoon or
Wednesday evening.
* WIND...Northwest 20 to 25 knots through tonight. Winds
diminishing early Wednesday morning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* SEAS...Westerly 13 to 17 feet with a period of 16 to 18 seconds.
Seas gradually subsiding tonight and Wednesday, but seas
remaining above 10 feet through late Wednesday afternoon or
Wednesday evening.
* WIND...Northwest 20 to 25 knots through tonight. Winds
diminishing early Wednesday morning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WIND...Southeast wind 15 to 25 knots shifting to northwest
this morning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS
MORNING TO 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WIND...Westerly 15 to 30 knots.
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather