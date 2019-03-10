https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/WA-Marine-Warning-and-Forecast-13676996.php
WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, March 10, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
302 AM PDT Sun Mar 10 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM
PDT THIS EVENING...
* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...
* GENERAL SEAS...Around 8 to 9 ft through Monday morning.
* FIRST EBB...Around 745 AM this morning. Seas near 11 ft.
* SECOND EBB...Around 8 PM this evening. Seas near 12 ft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
View Comments