WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, March 10, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

302 AM PDT Sun Mar 10 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...

* GENERAL SEAS...Around 8 to 9 ft through Monday morning.

* FIRST EBB...Around 745 AM this morning. Seas near 11 ft.

* SECOND EBB...Around 8 PM this evening. Seas near 12 ft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

