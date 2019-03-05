WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 5, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

814 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* WIND...northeast 15 to 25 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

