WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 22, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

259 AM PST Tue Jan 22 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for rough bar, which is in effect from 4 PM this

afternoon to 8 PM PST this evening.

* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...

* GENERAL SEAS...Seas around 4 feet this morning building to

around 7 ft this afternoon and tonight.

* FIRST EBB...Around 530 AM this morning. Seas building to 8

feet.

* SECOND EBB...Very strong ebb around 545 PM this afternoon.

Seas building to 11 feet with breakers likely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather