WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 20, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...CORRECTED

National Weather Service Portland OR

255 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

Corrected Columbia Bar first ebb wording to make very strong

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL

8 AM PST SUNDAY...

* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...

* GENERAL SEAS...Seas 10 to 12 ft, easing to around 8 ft Sunday

morning.

* FIRST EBB...Very strong ebb around 315 PM this afternoon. Seas

to 16 ft with breakers possible.

* SECOND EBB...Around 4 AM Sunday. Seas to 13 ft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

