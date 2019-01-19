WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 20, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...CORRECTED
National Weather Service Portland OR
255 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
Corrected Columbia Bar first ebb wording to make very strong
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL
8 AM PST SUNDAY...
* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...
* GENERAL SEAS...Seas 10 to 12 ft, easing to around 8 ft Sunday
morning.
* FIRST EBB...Very strong ebb around 315 PM this afternoon. Seas
to 16 ft with breakers possible.
* SECOND EBB...Around 4 AM Sunday. Seas to 13 ft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
