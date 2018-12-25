WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 25, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
222 AM PST Tue Dec 25 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL
8 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Small Craft
Advisory for rough bar, which is in effect from 5 PM this
afternoon to 9 PM PST this evening.
* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...
- GENERAL SEAS...Around 7 ft, dropping to 5 ft Tuesday night.
- FIRST EBB...Around 630 AM Tuesday morning. Seas building to
10 ft.
- SECOND EBB...Very strong around 645 PM Tuesday evening. Seas
building to 11 ft with breakers possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
