WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 25, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

240 AM PST Mon Dec 24 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM

PST TUESDAY...

* COMBINED SEAS...11 to 14 feet subsiding to 10 ft tonight.

* BAR CONDITION...Rough with breakers likely during the ebbs.

* FIRST EBB...530 AM today.

* SECOND EBB...530 PM today. A very strong ebb.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* SEAS...11 feet subsiding to 9 ft.

* DOMINANT PERIOD...12 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are

expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid

shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking

waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break

much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.

Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* SEAS...13 feet subsiding to 11 feet.

* DOMINANT PERIOD...14 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* SEAS...13 feet subsiding to 11 feet.

* DOMINANT PERIOD...14 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* SEAS...13 feet subsiding to 11 feet.

* DOMINANT PERIOD...14 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* SEAS...13 feet subsiding to 11 feet.

* DOMINANT PERIOD...14 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* SEAS...13 feet subsiding to 11 feet.

* DOMINANT PERIOD...14 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* SEAS...13 feet subsiding to 11 feet.

* DOMINANT PERIOD...14 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

