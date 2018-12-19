WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, December 20, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

300 PM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL

4 PM PST THURSDAY...

* COMBINED SEAS...15 to 20 feet.

* BAR CONDITION...Severe with breakers covering the bar.

* FIRST EBB...215 AM Thursday.

* SECOND EBB...230 PM Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM

PST FRIDAY...

* WIND...Southwest 15 to 25 kt this morning. East to southeast

wind rising to 25 to 35 knots tonight then becoming south to

southwest 35 to 45 kt later Thursday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM PST

THURSDAY...

* WIND...Southwest 15 to 25 kt this morning. Southeast wind

rising to 35 to 50 knots Thursday morning then becoming west

later in the day.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM PST

THURSDAY...

* WIND...Southwest 15 to 25 kt this morning. Southeast wind

rising to 35 to 50 knots Thursday morning then becoming west

later in the day.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM PST

THURSDAY...

* WIND...Southwest 15 to 25 kt this morning. Southeast wind

rising to 35 to 50 knots Thursday morning then becoming west

later in the day.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM PST

THURSDAY...

* WIND...Southwest 15 to 25 kt this morning. Southeast wind

rising to 35 to 50 knots Thursday morning then becoming west

later in the day.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM PST

THURSDAY...

* WIND...Southwest 15 to 25 kt this morning. Southeast wind

rising to 35 to 50 knots Thursday morning then becoming west

later in the day.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM PST

THURSDAY...

* WIND...Southwest 15 to 25 kt this morning. Southeast wind

rising to 35 to 50 knots Thursday morning then becoming west

later in the day.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM PST

THURSDAY...

* WIND...Southwest 15 to 25 kt this morning. Southeast wind

rising to 35 to 50 knots Thursday morning then becoming west

later in the day.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM PST

THURSDAY...

* WIND...Southwest 15 to 25 kt this morning. Southeast wind

rising to 35 to 50 knots Thursday morning then becoming west

later in the day.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM PST

THURSDAY...

* WIND...Southwest 15 to 25 kt this morning. Southeast wind

rising to 35 to 50 knots Thursday morning then becoming west

later in the day.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM PST

THURSDAY...

* WIND...Southwest 15 to 25 kt this morning. Southeast wind

rising to 35 to 50 knots Thursday morning then becoming west

later in the day.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM PST

THURSDAY...

* WIND...Southwest 15 to 25 kt this morning. Southeast wind

rising to 35 to 50 knots Thursday morning then becoming west

later in the day.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM PST

THURSDAY...

* WIND...Southwest 15 to 25 kt this morning. Southeast wind

rising to 35 to 50 knots Thursday morning then becoming west

later in the day.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

PST THURSDAY...

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 4 AM PST

FRIDAY...

* WIND...East to southeast rising to 25 to 40 kt tonight then

becoming west 40 to 50 kt late Thursday.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

PST THURSDAY...

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 4 AM PST

FRIDAY...

* WIND...East to southeast rising to 25 to 40 kt tonight then

becoming west 40 to 50 kt late Thursday.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

PST THURSDAY...

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 4 AM PST

FRIDAY...

* WIND...East to southeast rising to 25 to 40 kt tonight then

becoming west 40 to 50 kt late Thursday.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

PST THURSDAY...

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 4 AM PST

FRIDAY...

* WIND...East to southeast rising to 25 to 40 kt tonight then

becoming west 40 to 50 kt late Thursday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM

PST FRIDAY...

* WIND...Southwest 15 to 25 kt this morning. East to southeast

wind rising to 25 to 35 knots tonight then becoming south to

southwest 35 to 45 kt later Thursday.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM

PST FRIDAY...

* WIND...Southwest 15 to 25 kt this morning. Southeast wind

rising to 30 to 45 kt Thursday morning then becoming southwest

later Thursday.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM PST

THURSDAY...

* WIND...Southeast 25 to 40 kt late tonight and Thursday,

becoming northwest late Thursday.

