WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 15, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
210 PM PST Fri Dec 14 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL
2 PM PST SATURDAY...
* GENERAL SEAS...13 to 15 ft through Friday afternoon before
temporarily increasing to 16 to 18 ft Friday evening. Seas
gradually subside late Friday night and early Saturday to 10
to 12 ft.
* FIRST EBB....Around 915 PM Friday. Seas temporarily building to
20 ft with breakers.
* SECOND EBB...Around 1045 AM Saturday. Seas temporarily
building to 13 ft with breakers possible.
* THIRD EBB...Around 1030 PM Saturday. Seas temporarily building
to 10 ft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather